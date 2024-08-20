Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal go public with romance in London

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are officially dating.



On Sunday, Gracie and Paul were spotted enjoying public display of affection in London, as reported by MailOnline.

In the video captured by the outlet, the couple can be seen holding hands and sharing smiles.

At one moment, Paul tenderly look at the I Love You, I'm Sorry hitmaker's hand, making their romance clear to the onlookers.

During their outing, the Normal People actor looked casual as he was dressed in white T-shirt and blue jeans, while, Gracie opted for a chic look with a cream cardigan and navy trousers.

They reportedly looked happy and relaxed as they walked to dinner at Mountain Restaurant.

This PDA comes after their previous sightings together, including a date in Mayfair where they were reportedly seen kissing.

It is worth mentioning that Gracie Abrams has been in the spotlight recently with her album Secrets of Us, which features a collaboration with Taylor Swift on the track Us.

Swift, a close friend, also invited Gracie to be a special guest on her Eras Tour, for the live performance of Us.

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal, famed for his roles in various movies, is also set to star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel.