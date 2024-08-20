King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles has made a major decision a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their Colombia visit.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed King Charles big decision after the monarch arrived at Balmoral.

He tweeted, “BREAKING: The King is visiting Southport today to show his continued support for communities, three weeks on from the attack which left three young girls dead.

“His Majesty will be meeting some of the survivors from the Taylor Swift themed dance class, and emergency workers.”

Cameron Walker further said, “UPDATE: The King will meet the bereaved families of the young girls killed in the Southport attack (Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine) in London tomorrow.”

Royal expert Chris Ship also disclosed, “King Charles to make surprise visit to Southport today to meet families of knife attack victims and thanks the emergency crews who tried to save so many lives — and then went on to respond to the riots.

“King travelling from Balmoral to Merseyside.”

The monarch's decision came a day after Meghan and Harry concluded their trip to Colombia.