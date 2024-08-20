 
Geo News

King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles big decision came a day after Harry and Meghan Markle ended their four-day Colombia visit

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harrys Colombia visit
King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit

King Charles has made a major decision a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their Colombia visit.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed King Charles big decision after the monarch arrived at Balmoral.

He tweeted, “BREAKING: The King is visiting Southport today to show his continued support for communities, three weeks on from the attack which left three young girls dead.

“His Majesty will be meeting some of the survivors from the Taylor Swift themed dance class, and emergency workers.”

Cameron Walker further said, “UPDATE: The King will meet the bereaved families of the young girls killed in the Southport attack (Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine) in London tomorrow.”

King Charles takes major step after Meghan Markle, Harrys Colombia visit

Royal expert Chris Ship also disclosed, “King Charles to make surprise visit to Southport today to meet families of knife attack victims and thanks the emergency crews who tried to save so many lives — and then went on to respond to the riots.

“King travelling from Balmoral to Merseyside.”

The monarch's decision came a day after Meghan and Harry concluded their trip to Colombia.

Blake Lively to face off against Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in Bake off?
Blake Lively to face off against Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in Bake off?
Lindsay Lohan updates fans on ‘Freakier Friday' filming
Lindsay Lohan updates fans on ‘Freakier Friday' filming
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal go public with romance in London video
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal go public with romance in London
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's another Colombia dance video goes viral video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's another Colombia dance video goes viral
Chappell Roan demands respect, sets boundaries with 'crazy' fans video
Chappell Roan demands respect, sets boundaries with 'crazy' fans
Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings
Taylor Swift's London stage turns into engagement venue as couple exchanges rings
Kate Middleton receives shock as she unofficially resumes work video
Kate Middleton receives shock as she unofficially resumes work
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward