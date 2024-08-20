Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Southport stabbing victims

Taylor Swift met the survivors of Southport stabbing attack backstage during her latest Eras Tour concert in London.

The 14-time Grammy winner welcomed the families of the victims and consoled them following the horrific incident, which claimed lives of three girls at Taylor Swifts’ theme dance class.

Sami Foster, mom of a girl injured during the attack, posted a series of heartwarming pictures, featuring her meeting Swift.

The snaps also featured Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, hugging two little girls, one of them was wearing a bandage on her left hand.



Foster caption her video, "You drew stars around my scars …. The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."

Back in July, Swift penned a emotioanl post on social media following the Southport tragedy. She wrote, “The horror of yesterday's attack is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock."

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”