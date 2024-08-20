Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'balancing things the best they can' after rumoured split

Dakota Johnson sparked and rubbished breakup rumours recently with Chris Martin but an insider paints a different picture.



Dakota, 34, recently debunked rumours of a split with Chris, 47, by putting on her engagement ring again. A source implies that there wasn't a need for rumours to begin in the first place.

"It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumours," an insider told People.

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," the source said in a reference to Dakota's recent releases including Am I OK?, Daddio and Madame Webb.

Dakota also filmed the upcoming movie Materialists while Chris is on a world tour with his band Coldplay.

Dakota and Chris are now 'balancing things the best they can,' the news outlet further quoted the insider.

"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," the source noted, before justifying that it's simply because 'they both love their careers.'

The couple was first linked together in 2017, right after Martin finalised his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.