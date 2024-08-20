 
Geo News

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'balancing things the best they can'

Dakota Johnson is back to wearing her engagement ring after sparking breakup rumours with Chris Martin

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin balancing things the best they can after rumoured split
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'balancing things the best they can' after rumoured split

Dakota Johnson sparked and rubbished breakup rumours recently with Chris Martin but an insider paints a different picture.

Dakota, 34, recently debunked rumours of a split with Chris, 47, by putting on her engagement ring again. A source implies that there wasn't a need for rumours to begin in the first place.

"It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumours," an insider told People.

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," the source said in a reference to Dakota's recent releases including Am I OK?, Daddio and Madame Webb

Dakota also filmed the upcoming movie Materialists while Chris is on a world tour with his band Coldplay.

Dakota and Chris are now 'balancing things the best they can,' the news outlet further quoted the insider.

"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," the source noted, before justifying that it's simply because 'they both love their careers.'

The couple was first linked together in 2017, right after Martin finalised his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

Shakira's alleged beau spills the beans on new heartbreak: 'Madly in love'
Shakira's alleged beau spills the beans on new heartbreak: 'Madly in love'
Matthew Perry had option to leave 'Friends' amidst addiction struggles
Matthew Perry had option to leave 'Friends' amidst addiction struggles
Katie Price's children 'worried' about her cosmetic surgeries
Katie Price's children 'worried' about her cosmetic surgeries
Michael Keaton discusses Beetlejuice's gender ahead of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' release
Michael Keaton discusses Beetlejuice's gender ahead of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' release
Matthew Perry's friends saddened over arrests in death probe
Matthew Perry's friends saddened over arrests in death probe
Prince William warns Harry's inheritance at risk due to 'lavish' lifestyle video
Prince William warns Harry's inheritance at risk due to 'lavish' lifestyle
Holly Kingston hits back at critics over eating habits amid pregnancy
Holly Kingston hits back at critics over eating habits amid pregnancy
Ozzy Osbourne revealed the best song he ever wrote
Ozzy Osbourne revealed the best song he ever wrote