Matthew Perry's friends saddened over arrests in death probe

Matthew Perry's death investigation has 'brought back a lot of feelings'

Matthew Perry's close friends and family are saddened that he was in the wrong hands before his death.



Perry's death investigation has reached its final stages after six recent arrests. Among those arrested is the late Friends star’s long-time personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa — who administered him dangerous quantities of ketamine before his death.

“The arrests have brought back a lot of feelings,” a source told People.

“Matthew did have true friends that loved and cared about him. They would have all tried to help him if he’d reached out,” the insider further stressed.

In addition to Iwamasa, other suspects charged in connection with Perry's death include Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and drug dealer Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen.

On a concluding note, the insider further lamented that it makes his friends 'sad' that Perry 'was surrounded by enablers.'

Perry had been open about his battles with addiction and recovered before he relapsed months prior to his death in October 2023.

The actor had been seeking Ketamine infusion therapy to treat his depression but went to the extent of seeking roughly '6-8 shots per day,' as per his live-in assistant.