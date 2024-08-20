 
Geo News

Matthew Perry's friends saddened over arrests in death probe

Multiple arrests were made recently amid ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry's death

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Matthew Perrys death investigation has brought back a lot of feelings
Matthew Perry's death investigation has 'brought back a lot of feelings'

Matthew Perry's close friends and family are saddened that he was in the wrong hands before his death.

Perry's death investigation has reached its final stages after six recent arrests. Among those arrested is the late Friends star’s long-time personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa — who administered him dangerous quantities of ketamine before his death.

“The arrests have brought back a lot of feelings,” a source told People.

“Matthew did have true friends that loved and cared about him. They would have all tried to help him if he’d reached out,” the insider further stressed.

In addition to Iwamasa, other suspects charged in connection with Perry's death include Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and drug dealer Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen.

On a concluding note, the insider further lamented that it makes his friends 'sad' that Perry 'was surrounded by enablers.'

Perry had been open about his battles with addiction and recovered before he relapsed months prior to his death in October 2023.

The actor had been seeking Ketamine infusion therapy to treat his depression but went to the extent of seeking roughly '6-8 shots per day,' as per his live-in assistant. 

Shakira's alleged beau spills the beans on new heartbreak: 'Madly in love'
Shakira's alleged beau spills the beans on new heartbreak: 'Madly in love'
Matthew Perry had option to leave 'Friends' amidst addiction struggles
Matthew Perry had option to leave 'Friends' amidst addiction struggles
Katie Price's children 'worried' about her cosmetic surgeries
Katie Price's children 'worried' about her cosmetic surgeries
Michael Keaton discusses Beetlejuice's gender ahead of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' release
Michael Keaton discusses Beetlejuice's gender ahead of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' release
Prince William warns Harry's inheritance at risk due to 'lavish' lifestyle video
Prince William warns Harry's inheritance at risk due to 'lavish' lifestyle
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'balancing things the best they can'
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin 'balancing things the best they can'
Holly Kingston hits back at critics over eating habits amid pregnancy
Holly Kingston hits back at critics over eating habits amid pregnancy
Ozzy Osbourne revealed the best song he ever wrote
Ozzy Osbourne revealed the best song he ever wrote