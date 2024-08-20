 
'Pacific Rim' franchise set to get origin story with new project

'Pacific Rim' fans will be delighted with the franchise's new project

August 20, 2024

Pacific Rim franchise set to get origin story with new project

Pacific Rim is set to get a background story with a prequel series in the works for TV.

According to a Variety report, Legendary Entertainment has reached a first-look developmental deal with screenwriter and director Eric Heisserer.

Heisser is best known for writing the screenplay for Arrival, as well as other films like Final Destination 5, Lights Out and Bird Box.

Per the new report, Heisserer is developing an origin story for the Pacific Rim franchise. Casting has not yet been done for the project, and other information is also sparse.

As of now, the franchise comprises two films and two seasons of an anime spin-off titled Pacific Rim: The Black. The first film in the franchise came out in 2013 and was the work of famed director Guillermo del Toro. The next, titled Pacific Rim: Uprising was released in 2018 and helmed by Steven S. DeKnight.

The spin-off anime seasons came out in 2021 and 2022.

The Pacific Rim story is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans have been attacked by monsters named Kaijus after an inter-dimensional rift opens at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Humans then construct robots and operate them to fight the monsters. 

