Channing Tatum shows off gift Taylor Swift's dad gave him at Eras show

Channing Tatum shows off gift Taylor Swift's dad gave him at Eras London show

Channing Tatum is flexing about a souvenir he got from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London.



Taking to Instagram, the Step Up star revealed some guitar picks that he got as a gift from none other than Swift's dad, Scott.

"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," Tatum captioned the Monday post.

Tatum, 44, also preserved the moment by taking a picture with Swift's dad and the unconventional gift.

The post also included a picture of him with his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz, 35, as well as a video of her dancing along to Shake It Off, before Tatum turned the camera on the pair and kissed her on the cheek.

Tatum and Kravitz have been busy promoting her directorial debut Blink Twice in London. The movie also stars Tatum.



However, this isn't the first time Tatum has attended Swift's Eras Tour. He previously took his daughter Everly, 10, to a SoFi Stadium Los Angeles show in August 2023.

Tatum and Kravitz became romantically linked in 2021 and are reportedly engaged.

