Photo: Shakira's alleged beau spills the beans on new heartbreak: 'Madly in love'

Lucien Laviscount, who sparked romance rumours with Shakira, opened up about the fourth installment of Netflix’s super hit drama.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Lucien Laviscount weighed in on his character Alfie after the messy ending of season 3.

The 32-year-old acting sensation began to spill the beans on what fans should expect for his character in season 4, “I think Alfie wants to run into the darkest room and hide in a corner under some floorboard somewhere.”

He went on to add, “I think Alfie’s just trying to figure out what went down. It was a whole explosive ending in season 3, and Alfie was definitely in the firing line.”

“So I think he is just kind of torn between the life he thought he was about to have and then the life he’s [now] got,” he also mentioned and noted, “He’s all over the place, really.”

He further elaborated on the “tug of war” between Alfie’s heart and mind, “I think he’s obviously madly in love with [Emily], and the life that she introduced him to, this friendship group, this world. And then that just gets flipped on its head and he’s just the lost little puppy.”

Wrapping up the chat, Lucien admitted that his character is “trying to stand by his own morals, but then also his heart and his head are just kind of getting in the way. So it’s a little bit of a battle between the heart and the mind, I think, for Alfie.”