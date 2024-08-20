Photo: Jason Sueikis wishes for Kate Hudson’s show cancellation: Report

Jason Sueikis is reportedly fuming over the idea of Ted Lasso copycats.

According to an insider Life & Style, “When Ted Lasso took off, it was such an offbeat, optimistic and wacky show that Jason legitimately believed it would be impossible to imitate.”

The insider also disclosed, “For a while there, he was right.”

However, the insider claimed that Jason’s worst nightmare came true when the shooting of Mindy Kalings and Kate Hudson’s Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point started.

“Little did Jason know that pretty much the second Lasso ended production, there would be copycats popping up like weeds on the various streaming services,” the insider added.

“The copycat that particularly bugs him is Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point,” the tipsted also revealed and noted, “which has completed shooting and which will roll out next year.”

“As far as Jason is concerned, this show from Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson is a bridge too far when it comes to taking cues from Lasso in its filming style, its premise, its casting and its tone. Because Jason has been quietly probing some kind of return to his signature character over the last few months, this knockoff doesn’t make him happy at all,” they claimed.

“He’s keeping his fingers crossed that critics will call the show out for what it is when it finally comes out next year!” the insider concluded.