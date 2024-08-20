 
Joey King rings in first ‘legal' wedding anniversary with Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet tied the knot on August 19, 2023

August 20, 2024

Joey King is celebrating her first legal wedding anniversary with husband Steven Piet.

King married Steven at a Same Day Marriage location in Los Angeles on August 19, 2023. The couple then had their wedding party weeks later in Mallorca, Spain.

After the duo tied the knot, they and their family went bowling.

To commemorate the anniversary, King and The Act director went bowling again. The Uglies actress took to Instagram story to share pics from their wedding a year ago.

“1 year ago we signed our papers that made us legally husband and wife and then we went bowling,” she wrote.

“And then today, one year later, we went bowling. With our matching bowling socks of course, courtesy of my mom. Happy ‘not’ anniversary Stevie,” she added.

King gushed over her marriage with Steven in March, when she told People: “It's hard to say because people like.... Nothing really changed because we've lived together before."

“But I always say, and this is very true, that there's just something.... Everything's just a little bit sweeter now,” she noted.

“It's just fun to feel like you are truly hanging out with your best friend every day. It's a very special feeling,” Joey King explained. 

