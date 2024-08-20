'Bridgerton' season 4 release date estimated after Yerin Ha casting

Fans of Bridgerton are excited for Bridgerton season 4 after it was announced that Yerin Ha had been cast as Benedict’s love interest Sophie.



It was also previously revealed that the next season would feature Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story with Sophie.

The first season of the mega hit show came out in 2020 during the pandemic. The subsequent seasons were released with a gap of roughly two years.

In regards to season 4, a lead production listing showed that the show would film between September 2024-April 2025. But, the show can’t be expected to release in 2024 as post production took 14 months for the previous season.

By that estimate, Bridgerton season 4 can be expected in mid 2026. However, if the executives find a way to speed up the process, the season could be released a bit earlier.

The show’s executive producer, Shonda Rhimes also joined fans in expressing frustration over the lengthy process of making a season of Bridgerton.

“They [Netflix] want to write everything, and then they want to shoot everything, which is — it’s very counterintuitive to the way I learned to make television,” she told Variety in May.

“Now I think that’s just how it is. We’re really working on the idea of if this is the field we live in, then how do we make the field faster? And so we really are thinking about stuff such as permanent sets and lots, and things like that that will really help us speed the process up,” she explained.

“It takes so long, and that’s frustrating to me. To me, we should be able to write and produce shows at the same time, and that’s not necessarily possible at this moment. It should be, but it’s not,” Shonda Rhimes added.