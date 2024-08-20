Photo: Nicole Scherzinger opens up about new milestone

Nicole Scherzinger recently talked about her life-long dream of making her Broadway debut.

She kicked off the discussion in a new interview with People Magazine by saying, "It’s always been my lifelong dream to go to Broadway."

Speaking during weeks of her West End run, Nicolae told Jamie Lloyd, "Can you believe I’ve never been to Broadway? I always say I’m the greatest thing to never happen to Broadway."

For those unversed, the musician will star in Jamie Lloyd's celebrated production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical Sunset Boulevard to make her Broadway debut.

"They don’t know what’s coming. Nobody saw what’s coming. That’s what was amazing about this whole journey. I think it surprised a lot of people; about your performance, about the approach to the production, about everything," Jamie added.

Elaborating on her current standing in the industry, the Grammy-nominated singer mentioned, "I'm [46] years old."

"I’ve never been more strong — physically, mentally, emotionally. I’m in my prime. There is no better time for me to create work that is meaningful in this world," she also declared.

"That’s the tragedy: is that you’re in the best place in your life. You’re so fully, have so much to give, and people have discarded you, and dismissed you and said ‘Your time’s up,' " she remarked in conclusion.