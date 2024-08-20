'Yellowstone' new spinoff offers exciting casting update

The Madison, a new spinoff of Yellowstone, is set to welcome a new actor on board who was, in the past, known for his legal drama role.



Paramount announced it is the Suits star Patrick J. Adams, who will be a new entry and will appear as Russell McIntosh, a young investment banker who “has followed the life path set before him from the start."

The new spinoff meanwhile will focus on a New York City family as the official logline says, “The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.”

Earlier, the Taylor Sheridan-led show said Michelle Pfeiffer was tapped to lead the series as a star and executive producer.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan,” said the studio's head honcho Chris McCarthy.

The Madison comes to boost an already expansive universe of Yellowstone where other spinoffs, such as 1883 and 1923, have been running successfully.