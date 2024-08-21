Photo: Justin Baldoni lost importance due to Blake Lively: Source

Blake Lively reportedly made Justin Baldoni feel “sidelined” on the set of It Ends With Us.

Amid the drama between these two co-stars, an insider privy to Us Weekly recently shared, “There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin.”

The source went on to note, “This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”

Despite being the director of the franchise, the source revealed that Justin felt “hurt and sidelined.”

The source also claimed that the Gossip Girl alum took important decisions about the movie “often without consulting Justin or his team.”

“[Justin] was made to feel that his vision wasn’t as important as Blake’s, and it stifled the creativity on set,” the tipster tattled.

Another insider shared with the outlet that “any changes or input by Blake was to create the best film possible and honor the book.”

“Blake was a producer and worked closely with Colleen and other female team members on set,” the second insider says. “Without [Justin’s] input does not mean [she went] behind his back,” the second confidante concluded.