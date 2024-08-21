Taylor Swift's fans high expectations about Travis Kelce's cameo revealed

Taylor Swift lifted the lid on her Eras Tour in the new music video for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.



The Love Story hitmaker dropped the video on Tuesday to mark the latest single off her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

During the music video, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour's behind-the-scenes footage was featured while she was rehearsing.

It is worth mentioning that much of the nearly four-minute clip showed her practicing choreography for the Eras Tour performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart however, fans expected more.

In regards to this, fans hoped Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce would make a cameo in the BTS footage as he, famously joined her on stage for the song at her London show in June.

Furthermore, the NFL star appeared in full costume in a black suit and top hat for the surprise appearance on June 22 as he carried Swift in his arms while she sang for the massive crowd at Wembley Stadium, as per Daily Mail.

However, Kelce wasn’t spotted in Swift's I Can Do It With A Broken Heart video as she, instead, spotlighted her incredible tour crew.

Additionally, most of the fans were happy to be able to watch behind-the-scenes of the Eras Tour while they took it to social media in order to react to Swift's new video which they especially loved due to the crew that "helps bring the concert to life."

While some of the fans also speculated that it was a ‘hint’ about Swift’s future plans to release an “Eras Tour documentary.”

Moreover, last October, the billionaire released an Eras Tour concert film in theaters that made more than $261.6 million at the worldwide box office.