Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's personal 'agenda' halts reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

A royal expert has disclosed real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are avoiding reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Royal expert Andrew Morton, while speaking to an outlet, per OK! Magazine, has claimed that the California-based royal couple are on the outs with Prince William and Kate Middleton — and the foursome isn't expected to reconcile anytime soon.

Princess Diana’s biographer further said, “I think that Harry and Meghan have worked out a life together. They have their own agenda and they have their own causes. And I don't see any movement whatsoever towards a reconciliation."

He went on saying, "I would say that they've got an established pattern in their lives.

"And if any year could have brought about a reconciliation with the King suffering from cancer, and we all know about Kate [Middleton] and her medical problems, this would be the year to have done it."

Morton continued to claim "But there's obviously been no movement in that regard."

Earlier, he had also said that Prince Harry has defied his late mother Princess Diana’s wishes about relationship with his elder brother Prince William.