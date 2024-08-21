King Charles, Prince William react as Harry, Meghan suffer in silence

King Charles and Prince William believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve the challenges they face in retaining their employees, a source has revealed.



According to a latest report, the monarch and the Prince of Wales keeps tabs on the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in order to avoid any unpredictable situation and so they knew of the changes in Harry and Meghan's team.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a source revealed that Charles and William were not surprised after Harry and Meghan’s Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, resigned from his position before their Colombia trip.

The insider said that all senior members of the Royal family were aware that Kettler has left Harry when the Duke needed him ahead of their second ‘faux-royal’ trip of the year.

“Obviously the royals are well aware of this news and it comes as no surprise to the likes of King Charles, Prince William and other members of The Firm,” the insider said.

Sharing their reaction, the source noted that Charles and Prince William’s “consensus is that Harry and Meghan are reaping what they’ve sewn for themselves, and it’s a classic case of karma catching up with them.”

Amid reports that almost 18 staff members left Harry and Meghan since they tied the knot in 2018, the source said that the frequent resignations “tell its own story.”

“It’s unprecedented, even for a start-up,” the insider said. “The brutal reality is that Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”