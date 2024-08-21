King Charles gets emotional as he meets families of Southport victims

 
August 21, 2024

King Charles got emotional as the monarch privately held meeting with the families of the three young girls killed in Southport last month.

The meeting took place at Clarence House, according to royal expert Cameron Walker.

Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “The King met privately this morning with the families of the three young girls killed in Southport last month.

“The meeting took place at Clarence House.”

The meeting took place a day after the King visited Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.

The monarch remembered Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

He also spent time with community leaders and Merseyside’s Police, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance services, hearing about their response to recent events in the area.

King Charles said, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”

