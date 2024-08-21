Adam Sandler's gets candid on fitness struggles

Adam Sandler recently attended the premiere of his comedy special 'Adam Sandler: Love You'

Adam Sandler’s daughters want him to take his fitness seriously, but the comedian struggles to work out these days.

Sandler shares daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15 with wife Jackie Sandler. The couple attend the premiere of his Netflix comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You.

"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad,” Sandler told People at the premiere. “You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person.”

Earlier this month, the actor revealed during the Joe Rogan Experience that his eldest daughter Sadie keeps suggesting he get back in touch with his trainer from the 2008 movie You Don't Mess with the Zohan.

"I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f-----g do it," the comedian shared. "I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

He added: "Now it's f-----g rough. My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from the Zohan. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?' "

Adam Sandler then shared that he told his daughter "it's a lot of work."