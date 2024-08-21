Taylor Swift breaks King of Pop Michael Jackson's record

Taylor Swift has broken a record held by King of Pop Michael Jackson.



Swift, 34, performed her eighth Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, beating Michael Jackson’s record of performing at the venue during the same tour.

"You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," the singer told her fans, per BBC News. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

During her show, the Karma hitmaker was joined by Bleachers’ lead vocalist Jack Antonoff, 40, and British singer Florence Welch, 37.

Swift and Antonoff stood back-to-back, playing their guitars and performing Death by a Thousand Cuts from her album Lover and Getaway Car from Reputation.

"I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces]," she told the crowd while introducing Antonoff.

"I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight," she added.

During the same show, Swift and Welch performed their song Florida!!! for the first time.