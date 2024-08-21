Rod Stewart clarifies his health status after suffering from Covid

Rod Stewart just clarified the condition of his health.

After the iconic musician had no other choice but to cancel his upcoming consecutive performances due to a strep throat, in the US, he was later diagnosed with Covid.

The Maggie May hitmaker previously shared a statement when he had to cancel his string of shows and missed out on the momentous 200th concert in Las Vegas.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted,” Sir Rod Stewart wrote in the beginning of his note.

He continued, "I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

However, his announcement after Stewart stated that his “days were numbered” sparked concerns amongst his fans who flooded the comments section with speculations of the rock star’s ailing health.

Speaking to The Sun, Rod Stewart clarified, "When I said 'My days are numbered,' it was purely in jest. Aren't everybody's days numbered? I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying as far as I know."