Taylor Swift handles piano malfunction at 'Eras Tour' like a pro

Taylor Swift just became a pro at handling malfunctions at her Eras Tour.



As the 34-year-old pop sensation took the stage of her fourth night out of the five performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, to perform her 2020 Evermore album song, Champagne Problems, she picked up how the notes of her piano were off key.

According to the fan-recorded video, Swift can be seen playing a short melody on her piano as she proceeded to state, "So, Folklore has a sister album that I am very proud of and it is called Evermore."

As the Lover crooner paused to play a few more notes while the audience cheered her on, she looked down and added, "I need to… this is in the wrong key. I just need to get to the keyboard.”

"How do I get into here?" Swift asked in the microphone as she got up to open the lid of the piano as she waved her hands over the instrument beautifully covered in decorations.

As one of her crew appeared to lend the artist a hand, she stated, "I just know this is in the wrong key.”

Taylor Swift cheered happily as the assistant lifted the lid and mad the required adjustments to the piano. He closed the lid as the Blank Space crooner thanked him before exclaiming, "Alright, awesome!"