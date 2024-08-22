Meghan Markle channeled inner ‘Queen Camilla' in Colombia: Here's How

Meghan Markle has found inner peace as she seems calm and composed during tour of Colombia, says an expert.



Speaking to a panel of admirers in the South American country last week, Meghan pressed upon the importance of keeping her voice intact.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "I know how it feels when you don't utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say. I encourage our daughter to do so – who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that."

Decoding Meghan’s body language from the day, expert Darren Stanton noticed the mother-of-two has become her authentic self.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, he said: "When we saw Meghan speaking on the panel, she came across as calm and collected, while being completely authentic. It's probably been the most honest and open display we've seen from Meghan for a long time. All the way through, she's congruent with her body language and facial expressions. We've been exposed to a very confident side to Meghan, as she displayed no signs of hesitation or feeling tension.

"Meghan feels at home on this stage. She's speaking so openly. When we analyse her tone of voice, it's steady, consistent and low. It doesn’t change too much, telling us she’s comfortable and at ease,” she added.

The expert noted: “She was also wearing white and could be taking inspiration from Queen Camilla, who often opts for white during engagements. The colour white attracts positive energy and calmness but also makes a statement. Meghan has proved she feels self-assured, competent and able to assert herself."