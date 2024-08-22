Ben Affleck dropped hint he is ‘compromising' with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck once spoke about keeping his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private.



The director, who has now separated from the singer, gushed about his famous wife in a loved-up interview.

Speaking for documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released on Feb. 27, Ben revealed his love for JLo.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,’” he recalled telling Jen. “Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're gonna marry a boat captain, and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.’”

Ben then went on to call himself and the signer “two people with different kinds of approaches,” noting that they were “trying to learn to compromise.”

Speaking about his eternal love, the director added: “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”