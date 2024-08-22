Jennifer Lopez started house hunt months before filing for divorce from Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez started looking for a new house months before she took legal action to end her marriage with estranged husband, Ben Affleck.



As per People magazine, the 55-year-old singer and actor began searching for a house back in April 2024, an insider reported.

Lopez who officially filed for divorce from the Dare Devil star on August 20, listed April 26, 2024 as their date of separation in the legal documents, lodged with the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The tipster claimed that around the same time, J. Lo began her journey of house hunting.

A second source told the outlet that the Marry Me star was "done waiting" and that "she tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken."

Moreover, another insider revealed to the publisher that Affleck showed no interest in mending their marriage.

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," a bird chirped.