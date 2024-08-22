Al Roker vows to spoil his granddaughter Sky

Al Roker is embracing being a grandad after welcoming his granddaughter.



The Today news anchor, who recently turned 70, exclusively told PEOPLE magazine that he is going to enjoy those things with his grandchild which he was restrained from doing as a parent.

It is pertinent to mention that Roker recently became a pop pop, when his daughter, Courtney Roker gave birth to a baby girl, Sky Lara in July 2023.

"I'm going to do everything I didn't do as a parent with my grandchildren," he told the outlet.

"I am breaking all the rules,” the TV personality continued.

"This kid's going to be on sugar overload. She's going to get whatever she wants. It's going to be fantastic,” he excitedly shared.

Roker admitted “all bets are off when it comes to grandparents," because sooner they may “leave”.

"It's like, 'Okay, she's all revved up. Here you go. Bye. Got to go. Pop Pop's got a date with a ghost,' " he laughingly added.