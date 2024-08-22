Taylor Swift takes a look back at Covid time when she wrote 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift performed for the final time at Wembley Stadium as she told the fans the key role London has played in her entire career,

As per Daily Mail, the You Belong With Me hitmaker spent her Covid lockdown in Primrose Hill with her then boyfriend, Joe Alwyn and that was the time when she wrote her 2020 album, Folklore.

While the Love Story singer was stuck at home during lockdown, she stated “In my pretend, Folklore world, I was like a classic Victorian lady wandering through the forest in a lacy nightgown, holding a candlestick and collecting feathers,” as reported by outlet.

Furthermore, Swift continued by admitting, “The truth was that I was a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair in the house, drinking a lot of white wine.”

While many of her fans immediately thought the then upcoming project of Taylor would mainly take inspiration from her relationship with Alwyn, however, they eventually split in 2023, as reported by the publication.

It is worth mentioning that back then, Swift announced her upcoming 11th album which was titled as The Tortured Poets Department, during the Grammys 2024.