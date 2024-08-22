Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dishes on baby's bell pepper size in latest update

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard embraced every moment of her pregnancy while she shared update on her social media platform.

The expectant mother took it to her Instagram to reveal that she has officially entered the "18th week" of her pregnancy while she made her little one size of a bell pepper.

In terms of the caption, she wrote, “Any guesses on [what] next week’s fruit or veggie will be?” while she posted a photo of herself lying down with a yellow bell pepper sitting on top of her growing baby bump.

In regards to this, Blanchard also added the hashtags "#BabyBump #WeeklyProduceUpdate #GypsyPregnancyJourney #MomToBe #18weeks" in her caption.

Furthermore, she opens up about how she’s doing with a handwritten sign seen on a nearby nightstand as she wrote that she's craving cake and is beginning to "feel movement."

Additionally, earlier on the same day, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star shared about her focus on educating herself in every stage of her pregnancy.



In this regard, Gypsy recounted by saying, “When I first learned that I am expecting, as a first time mom, I had many questions. Education is key in all aspects of life. Here are some insightful pregnancy facts that I learned along my journey. #pregnancy #firsttimemom,” while she added articles on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that the mom-to-be also posted a picture of a book she has been reading on her Instagram Stories, which included a chapter titled as, The Fifth Month.