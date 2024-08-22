Who will get what in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce settlement?

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce to end her marriage with Ben Affleck without a lawyer in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday.

After the divorce, now is the time to dig up their combined $640 million fortune because they married without a prenuptial agreement in place.



After months of rumors and speculation about their imploding relationship, as per Radar Online, Lopez listed the couple's date of separation as April 26, 2024.

In this regard, insiders confirmed there was "no prenuptial agreement,” which means that the money and assets Lopez and Affleck brought in during their two-year marriage will be classified as "community property".

As per the publication, one big asset of the former lovebirds needs to be settled which they bought a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion last year as their marital dream home.

In regards to this, Lopez and Affleck listed the 12-bedroom and 24-bathroom property spanning 38,000 square feet for $65 million in June. They also made several renovations on the home and relisted it on the market in July for $68 million.

It is worth mentioning that Affleck already packed up his things and moved out of the $60 million mansion at the end of June. He has since bought a $20.5 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades, as per the outlet’s reports.

As far as the pair’s earning is concerned, both Lopez and Affleck were involved in several projects between their marriage on July 16, 2022 and their date of separation on April 26, 2024.

Furthermore, the On The Floor singer starred in Shotgun Wedding in 2022, The Mother in 2023 and both in This Is Me...Now and Atlas in 2024.