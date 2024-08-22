Travis Scott appeals to drop 'trespassing charge' post Miami Marina arrest

Travis Scott requested trespassing charge to be dropped by a judge, after two months of his arrest at a Miami marina following an altercation on a yacht.

The Sicko Mode rapper was recently “released with no charges” after his Paris arrest due to an argument with his bodyguard.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old claimed that there weren’t any trespassing signs at the Miami Beach Marina.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, the music artist's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed a motion to toss out the case, after a second charge of disorderly intoxication was dropped earlier this month.

In this regard, Scott claimed that there were warning signs on private property nearby, however, none of them were visible at the Marina, as per the reports by the outlet.

Additionally, the publication reported that his legal team stated the charge should also be dismissed due to the arrest taking place at a private parking lot, rather than the actual marina.

It is worth mentioning that Travis had also been accused of cursing at people while on a yacht at the Miami Beach Marina and was taken into custody on June 20 around 1a.m.

To those unversed, according to the outlet, the arrest took place after the rapper had been ordered by police to leave the premises, but returned to retrieve personal items that had been left on the boat.