Prince Harry inspires ‘wicked stepmother’ Queen Camilla to make major decision

Prince Harry has inspired Queen Camilla, who he once called ‘wicked stepmother,’ to follow his lead and make a huge decision to star in an upcoming documentary.



According to a new report, the Queen Consort is set to star in a new ITV documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which follows her work on domestic violence awareness.

The 90-minute film will feature conversations between Camilla and the victims, relatives, and advocates of domestic violence while also focusing on the Queen's dedication to ending violence against women.

As per GB News, Camilla holds the position of patron for the charity SafeLives and has undertaken numerous visits to women's refuges, including both public and private engagements.

Camilla’s documentary comes just few weeks after Harry appeared on bombshell documentary titled Tabloids on Trial to discuss his fight against British tabloids.

The Queen seems to be following in the footsteps of her ‘stepson’ who called her “the villain” and the “third person” in then-Prince Charles and late Princess Diana’s marriage.

While promoting his explosive memoir Spare, Harry said in an interview that Camilla "need for her to rehabilitate her image made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.”

He made a major accusation against Camilla, saying, “There was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”