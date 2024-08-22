Who will Taylor Swift choose as her maid of honour?

Taylor Swift's friends fight for place in her 'massive A-list wedding'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly heading for a wedding.



While Swift and Kelce have not officially announced any engagement yet, sources say that the singer's friends are already preparing for "massive A-list wedding."

Swift's close friends, including celebrities like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter, are reportedly "competing" for the role of maid of honour, as reported by Life & Style magazine.

An insider told the outlet, "Taylor's friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party."

"Problem is, she has a ton of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around," they added.

Sources also revealed that the Lover hitmaker had once promised Gomez the maid of honour spot. However with their relationship becoming a little distant, other of Swift's friends might have a chance.

"Her first choice is Blake, but it's an awkward situation because she has so many close friends and doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings," the source stated, adding, "That said, she also doesn't want to have an army of bridesmaids."

Despite all these rumours, Swift, who is currently on a break from her Eras Tour before resuming it in October, and the NFL star are reportedly taking things slow.