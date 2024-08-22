Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert

Coldplay paid another melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during their Music of the Spheres world tour.

The band is making headlines with their Wednesday concert by performing Swift's 2008 hit Love Story at Ernst Happel Stadium days after her Eras Tour show was cancelled due to terror threats.

Maggie Rogers also took to Instagram with her opening act during the show while some fan-made shots also captured the band's frontman Chris Martin singing the song.



In one video circulating on social media, Martin, 47, can be seen raising a toast to Swift and her fans.

"We haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the togetherness, and kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans," Martin can be heard saying in the video.

"So we felt — of course, Taylor is in America, she's not here — but we're here, so we have to do the best we can do. So, I don't want to let you think that we don't care about Swifities in our band," he added.

This time he also got a nod from the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



"We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour," Swift recently said on Instagram in response to Coldplay's performance.

This isn't the first time that Martin made a thoughtful gesture for Swifties.

Last month, the lead singer threw in a Taylor Swift song to cheer up his Swiftie fans at the Dusseldorf concert on July 20.

Speaking from the stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Martin said: "Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town.



“This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city.

"So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today.”