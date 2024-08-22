 
Geo News

Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert

Coldplay gets a nod from Taylor Swift after a second tribute during their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert
Coldplay pays melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during Vienna concert

Coldplay paid another melodic tribute to Taylor Swift during their Music of the Spheres world tour.

The band is making headlines with their Wednesday concert by performing Swift's 2008 hit Love Story at Ernst Happel Stadium days after her Eras Tour show was cancelled due to terror threats.

Maggie Rogers also took to Instagram with her opening act during the show while some fan-made shots also captured the band's frontman Chris Martin singing the song. 

In one video circulating on social media, Martin, 47, can be seen raising a toast to Swift and her fans. 

"We haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the togetherness, and kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans," Martin can be heard saying in the video. 

"So we felt — of course, Taylor is in America, she's not here — but we're here, so we have to do the best we can do. So, I don't want to let you think that we don't care about Swifities in our band," he added.

This time he also got a nod from the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour," Swift recently said on Instagram in response to Coldplay's performance.

This isn't the first time that Martin made a thoughtful gesture for Swifties. 

Last month, the lead singer threw in a Taylor Swift song to cheer up his Swiftie fans at the Dusseldorf concert on July 20.

Speaking from the stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Martin said: "Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town.

“This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city.

"So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today.”

Prince William takes major step to elevate Kate Middleton's mood
Prince William takes major step to elevate Kate Middleton's mood
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's love is in the air while Justin calls them 'lame'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's love is in the air while Justin calls them 'lame'
Who will Taylor Swift choose as her maid of honour? video
Who will Taylor Swift choose as her maid of honour?
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dishes on baby's bell pepper size in latest update
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dishes on baby's bell pepper size in latest update
Jennifer Lopez assumed Ben Affleck separation was 'temporary glitch'
Jennifer Lopez assumed Ben Affleck separation was 'temporary glitch'
Prince Harry inspires ‘wicked stepmother' Queen Camilla to make major decision video
Prince Harry inspires ‘wicked stepmother' Queen Camilla to make major decision
Gigi Hadid fans can't 'believe' how fast Khai is growing: 'Already so big'
Gigi Hadid fans can't 'believe' how fast Khai is growing: 'Already so big'
Ben Affleck told to 'hang in there' amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck told to 'hang in there' amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez