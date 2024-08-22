Imagine Dragons' Daniel Platzman leaves band after more than 'a decade'

Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman is stepping away from the band after more than 10 years.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Platzman announced his departure from the band.

He expressed gratitude to fans for their support throughout his time with the band.

Platzman, who joined the Las Vegas-based group in 2011, shortly before they signed with Interscope Records took a break from the band in March 2023.

In the caption, Platzman wrote, "After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons."

Imagine Dragons' Ben McKee, Andrew Tolman expressed support for Daniel Platzman

He added, "I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me. Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter."

Concluding his post, Platzman teases upcoming projects, stating, "I’m excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months centered on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned."

The band's co-founders, Ben McKee and Andrew Tolman expressed their support for Platzman on his decision.