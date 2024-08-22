Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines

Buckingham Palace is believed to be making key arrangements as King Charles' death appears to be drawing nearer than initially anticipated, amid concerns over his declining health.



According to a new report, plans for the monarch’s funeral, codenamed "Operation Menai Bridge," are underway as his loved ones prepare for heartbreaking truth.

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly that despite returning to royal duties, Charles is struggling with cancer and requires regular rest.

“The business of planning his funeral has already begun,” the insider revealed. “Unpleasant as it seems.”

"The Buckingham Palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick,” they explained. “Still, he’s the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility.”

The royal source further revealed that Charles’ funeral plans are updated regularly and will reflect the monarch’s unique tastes, including his love of music and conservation.

Before concluding, the insider shared that when the time arrives, the royal family will be prepared to hold a funeral that befits a king.