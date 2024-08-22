Bella Hadid slays in gorgeous white gown as she celebrates perfume launch

Bella Hadid celebrated the launch of her new perfume with her friends, in style.

To mark the occasion, the model threw an enchanted forest theme party where guests were served with fruit platter, cocktail and were treated with astrology readings, as per Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Gigi Hadid's sister posted a series of pictures on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a gorgeous white plunging gown.

She completed her elegant look with a messy high bun as she posed for the photos while holding her brand’s perfume.

Bella recently launched her fourth perfume with the fusion of spicy, vanilla, and ginger elixir scents, and named it "Nightcap."

In April, Bella revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she intended to introduce own perfume brand and said, “I never had a fragrance I was so obsessed with that made me feel unique and different.

“Then, all of a sudden, I had conversations with myself about my future and, like, what excited me, and it really was bringing something that was so personal to me to the world, and having the opportunity for people to see my heart and my brain."

Furthermore, she revealed, “Creating Orebella was the best form of therapy, especially just using my brain again and educating myself on different things and knowing the business behind all of this, but also being able to stay true to who I am.”

Before concluding, the supermodel added, “I want people to feel nostalgic of something from their childhood or, you know, have a sense of peace knowing all of our experiences are not singular.”