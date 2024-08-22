‘More Blade Please': Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Wesley Snipes

Ryan Reynolds spoke highly of Blade actor Wesley Snipes who reprised his role in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Reynolds, who reprised his role as Deadpool in the latest film starring Hugh Jackman, took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes photos with Snipes on the set.

The actor wrote, “The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater.”

He went on to say, “People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy.”

“More Blade please. #DayWalker,” he concluded the post by adding, “***A Logan-style send off, specifically.”

Snipes debuted as Blade in the 1998 movie of the same name and reprised the character in 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity, the latter of which co-starred Reynolds.

Apart from Snipes’ Blade character, the threequel featured many A-listers including Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm.

Henry Cavill also made a cameo as a Wolverine variant, Jon Favreau as Harold Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth appeared as Thor.