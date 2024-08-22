 
Sydney Sweeney feels proud to be 'unapologetically' herself

Sweeney serves as a global spokesperson of 'HEYDUDE'

August 22, 2024

Sydney Sweeney has expressed that she feels proud to be herself.

The 26-year-old actress in an interview with PEOPLE, discussed about being the global spokesperson for HEYDUDE and motivated other young women to feel similarly confident about themselves, like she does.

Sweeney said that she thinks “this campaign really just pulls back the curtains” and shows who she is “behind the camera and inspires people to be confidently themselves”.

The actress, who was last seen in Madame Web, added, "I'm always really proud to be very unapologetically myself and the director of my own life, which is what I think it means to be a dude.”

According to Sydney, everybody should feel "comfortable and confident" in what they wear.

Moreover, the actress delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo with actor Glen Powell, her co-star from Anyone But You.

The pictures include snaps of the actress, with Powell and Dermot Mulroney, her on-screen dad and some of the rest of the cast after noting she finally "developed some film" from her time on set.

Sweeney and Powell starrer grossed $88.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $131.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $220 million.

