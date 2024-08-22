 
Dua Lipa celebrates a life that 'keeps getting better' on 29th birthday

Dua Lipa turned 29 years old on August 22, 2024

August 22, 2024

Dua Lipa just celebrated her last hoorah before 30!

On Thursday, the now 29-year-old pop star, marked her birthday with a carousel of images uploaded on her official Instagram account.

In the pictures, the Levitating singer can be seen striking poses for the camera as she held a bunch of pink and red coloured balloons, as she sat outdoors on a round table.

Lipa wore a sparkly gold coloured tank top paired with an orange bikini while she looked at the balloons. Additionally, in a video added amongst the carousel, the One Kiss hitmaker moved side to side as she played with the balloons.

With her red hair tied in a braided ponytail, Lipa appeared to be in great spirits as she flashed an ear-to-ear grin.

In further pictures, the songstress can be seen posing with the balloons and concluded the celebratory upload with a video of her picking up birthday decorations with one hand.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better / Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx,” Dua Lipa wrote underneath her birthday post.

