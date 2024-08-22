Dua Lipa celebrates a life that 'keeps getting better' on 29th birthday

Dua Lipa just celebrated her last hoorah before 30!

On Thursday, the now 29-year-old pop star, marked her birthday with a carousel of images uploaded on her official Instagram account.

In the pictures, the Levitating singer can be seen striking poses for the camera as she held a bunch of pink and red coloured balloons, as she sat outdoors on a round table.

Lipa wore a sparkly gold coloured tank top paired with an orange bikini while she looked at the balloons. Additionally, in a video added amongst the carousel, the One Kiss hitmaker moved side to side as she played with the balloons.

With her red hair tied in a braided ponytail, Lipa appeared to be in great spirits as she flashed an ear-to-ear grin.

In further pictures, the songstress can be seen posing with the balloons and concluded the celebratory upload with a video of her picking up birthday decorations with one hand.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better / Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx,” Dua Lipa wrote underneath her birthday post.