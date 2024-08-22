Cardi B calls out online hate amid pregnancy struggles

Cardi B just took a stand against hate and speculations amid her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to her official X, formerly Twitter account to clap back at a rather puzzling online post, that asked her if she "had been skin bleaching?"

The 31-year-old musician responded, “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb?”

“Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic,” Cardi B added.

She further detailed the struggles she has to put up with during her pregnancy, continuing, “this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A**H***!”

This is not the first time Cardi B’s recent pregnancy has come to light. Previously, the mother of two, who shares both her children and the expected third child with rapper, Offset, opened up about a “freak accident” that temporarily left her "paralyzed," almost causing the loss of her pregnancy.