Sabrina Carpenter prefers 'Tea' over ‘Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter prefers 'Tea' over ‘Expresso’

Sabrina Carpenter does not usually order espresso and prefers "Tea".



The 25-year-old singer-songwriter appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 and reflected on how her viral hit track Espresso has impacted her coffee shop orders

The Please Please Please singer jokingly said that sometimes she feels ‘like an idiot’ at coffee shops.

"Every time I see a café, there's just a sign that says espresso, and I'm like, 'Yes.' Nothing to do with me," she told the radio host.

"I didn't invent espresso. The Italians are so mad," she quipped

"They're just waiting for me to say it [espresso], and I'm like, "Tea," Carpenter added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter opened up about the making of Espresso.

"I was in between tour, which is even crazier. My mind was in a place where it was like, there is just no concerns right now, I just need to write as I'm feeling,” she said.

The Nonsense singer went on to say, "I went to Japan and it was high, low, high, energy environments that were just ... It took me a couple days to sink back into writing. And then when I did, it ended up being all this stuff that was so honest, so emotional, so important to me, because I was going actually crazy."

This is how she said her viral "stupid little song" originated.

It is pertinent to mention that the pop star’s third studio album Short n' Sweet is all set to release on August 23.