Aerosmith breaks their silence over retirement from touring

Aerosmith, the legendary rockers just addressed their retirement from touring.

Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop conducted an interview via e-mail with the bassist of the Hole in My Soul rockers, Tom Hamilton.

As the interviewer asked the rock star to explain “why the band decided to retire from touring,” Hamilton responded by stating, "First let me start by clearing up some information on Steven’s injury.”

“We were playing the third show of our Peace Out Tour last September. During the third song of the set Steven had a fall that resulted in a fracture to his larynx. Somehow, he finished the show,” he added.

Praising his band’s vocalist, Steven Tyler, he continued, “Don’t ask me how. It’s a testament to his strength and desire to give the people what they came for. It wasn’t a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong. He has been healing well and working his ass off to get ready to go back out on the road but it just wasn’t possible. We don’t know what the future holds but it won’t include touring."

Aerosmith recently announced their retirement from touring which led to the cancellation of their Peace Out Farewell Tour as Tyler was unable to heal from the above discussed vocal injury.