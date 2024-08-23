Mark Wahlberg once hoped for a stepbrother from George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg's late mother almost hit it off with Geoge Clooney decades ago, or at least she thought she did.



Wahlberg, 53, who starred alongside Clooney, 63, in at least two films back in the late 1990s, treated his fans to a hilarious story about his mom and Clooney on Wednesday.

“My mom [Alma Wahlberg] came to the set and met George and got a picture, and she had it on her wall,” he recalled. “I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids.” Wahlberg told Variety.

He also mimicked his mom's voice to reveal a hilarious conversation between her and Clooney back then.

“[She was like,] ‘Oh, he likes me a lot. He loves me a lot. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t,'” he recalled during the interview.

This didn't stop there as he further confessed that his mom was really 'convinced that he was, like, hitting on her.'

"I said, ‘I don’t know about that, Mom,’ he remembered telling her back then before he suddenly started encouraging her to go ahead.

"Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!” he joked. “I want a little brother.”

“‘George can be my stepfather. It’s all good,’” he added.

For those unversed, Mahlber's mom and Clooney never got together as he married his now-wife, Amal Clooney, in 2014.

It’s unclear if Alma ever remarried following her 1982 divorce from Mark’s father, Donald. She died in 2021.