 
Geo News

ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person'

Rihanna and Rocky share two sons including 2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person’
ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person’

For ASAP Rocky, Rihanna is the “perfect person”.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, made an appearance in a Billboard cover story published on Thursday, August 22, and reflected upon his “great” relationship with the Diamonds artist.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share two sons, 2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot.

During the interview, Rocky praised Rihanna’s parenting skills and revealed how they maintain their work-life balance.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the outlet.

"I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that,” Rocky said of Rihanna.

The rapper further noted that they give most of their time to each other whenever they have a free schedule.

"It’s all understanding and compatibility," he added.

For those unversed, Rihanna and Rocky were close for almost a decade, prior to confirming their relationship in November 2020 to People.

Fast forward to May 2022, the outlet confirmed the pair welcomed their first child together.

Later in February 2023, the Stay singer revealed her second pregnancy and featured her baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

They welcomed their second child Riot in August of the same year.

Rapper Juvenile fumes as airline asks him to leave first class
Rapper Juvenile fumes as airline asks him to leave first class
Zoe Kravitz compares wedding planning to filmmaking
Zoe Kravitz compares wedding planning to filmmaking
Mark Wahlberg once hoped for a stepbrother from George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg once hoped for a stepbrother from George Clooney
Sabrina Carpenter discusses music success as 'Short n' Sweet' album nears release
Sabrina Carpenter discusses music success as 'Short n' Sweet' album nears release
Aerosmith breaks their silence over retirement from touring
Aerosmith breaks their silence over retirement from touring
Sabrina Carpenter prefers 'Tea' over ‘Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter prefers 'Tea' over ‘Espresso'
Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes expresses he 'can't wait to marry' Demi Lovato
Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes expresses he 'can't wait to marry' Demi Lovato
Cardi B calls out online hate amid pregnancy struggles
Cardi B calls out online hate amid pregnancy struggles