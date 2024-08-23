ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person’

For ASAP Rocky, Rihanna is the “perfect person”.



The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, made an appearance in a Billboard cover story published on Thursday, August 22, and reflected upon his “great” relationship with the Diamonds artist.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share two sons, 2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot.

During the interview, Rocky praised Rihanna’s parenting skills and revealed how they maintain their work-life balance.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the outlet.

"I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that,” Rocky said of Rihanna.

The rapper further noted that they give most of their time to each other whenever they have a free schedule.

"It’s all understanding and compatibility," he added.

For those unversed, Rihanna and Rocky were close for almost a decade, prior to confirming their relationship in November 2020 to People.

Fast forward to May 2022, the outlet confirmed the pair welcomed their first child together.

Later in February 2023, the Stay singer revealed her second pregnancy and featured her baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

They welcomed their second child Riot in August of the same year.