Jennifer Lopez cuts last link with Ben Affleck amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have separated their ways and the latter now is going after her name.



It means the On the Floor singer is knocking on the court doors to restore her previous name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez after she added Affleck when he married him in 2022.

Court documents reveal The Mother's star did not request spousal support while stating each party would pay their legal expenses.

On community property, the Grammy-nominated singer said, “The exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time and will be determined.”

No sign of prenup was mentioned in the divorce papers, suggesting the agreement had not been signed in the first place, according to Extra TV.

Earlier, a source giving an insight into how much romance was there in the duo's relationship said they "really loved each other — and it happened quickly."

"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the tipster tattled to People. "These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it."