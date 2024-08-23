Kim Kardashian shares cute snap of daughter Chicago: ‘My sleeping beauty’

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is catching up on her much-needed rest.



The 43-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account to upload an adorable post featuring her 6-year-old daughter Chicago in her beauty sleep.

In the post, the makeup mogul featured three black-and-white snaps of Chicago fastened asleep.

The youngest daughter of Kim can be seen wearing a pajama shirt with a bunny print on it while resting her head on a pillow.

The mother of four wrote in the caption, “My sleeping beauty.”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian rushed to the comment section, gushing, "She really is a living doll."

Moreover, Kim’s followers also penned sweet comments, praising Chicago, one wrote, “She is the most adorable beautiful baby."

Another fan called her Kim's lookalike, “She's looking exactly like you (hearts emojis) like mother like daughter.”

“She is so Kim!! she has her beauty!!, “ a third fan quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.