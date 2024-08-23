Channing Tatum reacts to jokes about Gambit accent

Channing Tatum as Gambit was a surprise in Deadpool & Wolverine, and what was so ridiculed and joked about was the cameo's accent. Now, the actor is responding to them.



Starting with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth, who quips about his Cajun accent, "Who's your dialect coach? The Minions?"

The 22 Jump Street star was asked on a Vanity Fair lie detector was the joke a "fair criticism?"

"'Fair' is an interesting word in that question," he replied. "No, I don't think that's fair," leading the machine says the 44-year-old was telling the truth.

In an earlier interview, the Magic Mike star said the joke about the accent was Ryan's idea.

"That was him. There was very little improv. But the Cajun dialect is a very particular one," he told Access Hollywood.

"I grew up in Mississippi and my dad is from New Orleans. So it's one of those things that I grew up around it, but I've never done it."

"There are certain little isms that are very Cajun-y, but we actually intended it to be somewhat unintelligible," he continued. "That was sort of the joke."