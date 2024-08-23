Kate Middleton uses George, Charlotte, Louis as pawns in game to win over Charles

Kate Middleton reportedly uses her kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - to score points against Meghan Markle in front of King Charles.



According to a royal author Robert Jobson, the Princess of Wales wins over the monarch by giving him easy access of her and Prince William’s three kids, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking with GB News, Jobson claimed that Charles appreciates the fact that the cancer-stricken Princess has not restricted her kids from being with the monarch.

Jobson described Kate as the monarch's "beloved daughter-in-law" and a "loyal and devoted servant to the Crown."

"He calls her his beloved daughter in law, he appreciates the way that he can get access to his grandchildren whenever he wants to.

"He appreciates the fact that she is such a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown, and he's recognised that in the honours he has given her, as well as the way you can see that they interact in public together.”

It is to be noted here that Charles, who is fighting an undisclosed form of cancer, has limited interaction with the Sussexes’ kids, only restricted to video and phone calls, report multiple outlets.

Ever since Harry and Meghan left the Royal family, it is believed that Charles has only seen Princess Lilibet once and met Prince Archie a few times.