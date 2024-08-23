Selena Gomez shimmers for 'Only Murders In The Building' premiere night

Selena Gomez reunited with Martin Short, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep during the premiere of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building season four on Thursday night.



According to Daily Mail, the co-stars hit the red carpet ahead of the screening of the comedy-drama show held on the historic Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles.

The Who Says hitmaker, who plays true crime podcaster Mabel Mora, donned a short black frock which had a halter neckline and flirty lace details along the bust.

The 31-year-old paraded around in a pair of crystal covered heels while her dark brunette hair was styled in a sleek bun.



As far as her makeup is concerned, the Wizards Of Waverly Place star did a black smokey eye paired with a glossy, nude-toned lip from her Rare Beauty line.

Furthermore, the Disney alum looked thrilled to see her co-leads Martin and Steve at Thursday's big premiere.

It is worth mentioning that Only Murders in the Building started from the co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman while Martin and Hoffman executively produced along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

In regards to this, the actress and her costars made a video which got posted on Only Murders In The Building's Instagram, in which they said, "We're on the season 4 premiere!"

Additionally, the series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios and it is set to air on Sunday, September 15 at ABC.