Meryl Streep, Martin Short pose together at 'OMITB' premiere after denying affair rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have stolen the spotlight at the premiere of the Only Murders in the Building upcoming season.

The two posed and smiled together at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 22, after dismissing the rumors of an affair.

At the event, Meryl wore a black and white dress with a wide belt around her waist, while Martin looked dashing in a classic black suit.

The appearance comes eight months after a rep for Martin told People that the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

The 47-year-old actor later shut down the rumors again on Bill Maher’s podcast by revealing the two stars are “not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

Despite dismissing the romance speculation, the Father Of The Bride actor revealed that he found himself a little more nervous than usual heading onto the OMITB set when Meryl joined the cast of the series season 3.

“I remember driving to work and thought, ‘Gee, this is odd. I'm a little bit [nervous]. Oh, of course! I'm going to do a two-person scene with Meryl,” he said.

“It’s a very, very, very loose, fun-filled set,” Martin shared. “I think everyone has the same review of that working on the show — that it's really fun and loose — and that's kind of the philosophy of Steve, the way he's always worked, and so is Selena [Gomez].”

“Everyone works in joy and happiness, because we’re lucky people," the star added.

For those unversed, Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be released on Hulu on August 27, 2024.